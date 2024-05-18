Disneyland character and parade performers vote to join a union

Disneyland cast members who perform as characters and in parades at the resort have voted to organize under the Actors' Equity Association union.

In union election results posted tonight, cast members voted overwhelmingly to accept representation by Equity. Yes votes received more than 78% of votes cast. It's the first time that parade performers and characters at the Disneyland Resort have been represented by a union.

The National Labor Relations Board conducted the election this past week, following the submission of a required number union authorization cards by cast members. Most Disneyland Resort employees outside the Character and Parades departments already were represented by a variety of other unions.

With victory in this election, Equity now may begin negotiating with Disneyland on behalf of cast members in those departments.

"This is an incredible victory, and we appreciate all the support over the past several weeks. We're excited about the next phase," Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle said. "These Cast Members are both pro-union and pro-Disney, and they're looking forward to meeting with their employer across the bargaining table in a good faith effort to make both the work experience and the Guest experience better."

A Disneyland spokesperson said, "While voting is complete, there are still steps in the process prior to the election being certified, so it is premature for the company to comment on the results. Whatever the outcome, we respect that our cast members had the opportunity to have their voices heard."

Actors' Equity Association was founded in 1913 and represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers, from Broadway theaters to other venues across the country, including at Walt Disney World and - now - Disneyland.

