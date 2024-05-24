Universal plans triple dose of terror for Horror Nights

Universal Orlando wrapped its week of Halloween Horror Nights reveals with the sixth haunted house coming to Universal Studios Florida this year.

Triplets of Terror joins this year's Halloween Horror Nights line-up, which will include 10 haunted houses and five scare zones.

"You're invited to the Barmy triplets' birthday bash," Universal said of the house in its social media announcement today. "But beware, they celebrate by recreating their family's murders. Prepare for a gory gathering."

Triplets of Terror should complete the line-up of original concept houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, leaving four houses for outside IP. Two of them, as usual, should be for Universal's classic monsters and Blumhouse. That leaves two spots, which are widely tipped to be for Ghostbusters and A Quiet Place, though I still want to see Universal do a Five Nights at Freddy's house, too. Of course, we still await announcements of the houses at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights in California.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)