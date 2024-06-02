Hot take debate: Disney should get rid of dining reservations

Here is another "Hot Take Debate" for you. Proposed: Walt Disney World should eliminate all in-park advance dining reservations.
You want to eat at one of Disney's many table service restaurants? Then head to the host stand when the park opens and sign up for a dining time. First come, first dibs.
Yes, that means that you might lose out on a short wait time for popular rides because you rushed to book a restaurant first. But that's fair, because those other guests who prioritized rides over meals now will have to deal with maybe not getting into the restaurant they wanted.
I remember when EPCOT opened, and people really would queue up with Guest Relations to make dining reservations at rope drop instead of rushing to go on the park's rides. When I worked in the Magic Kingdom, a significant number of guests rushing into Frontierland in the morning were not heading to Big Thunder but to the Diamond Horseshoe, to claim one of the very limited number of spots to that old musical dinner-theater show.
So this system has worked in the past. It ended because Disney gave into trying to let guests "have it all" on their vacation rather than forcing them to make choices. If you can book your dining in advance, then you can rope drop the big rides without having to give up a chance at the meal you want.
But all Disney really did here is create a second rope drop. That now happens months in advance, when the booking window opens and fans rush online to snag reservation times before they're gone. There's no trade-off anymore, like there was when you had to give up a shot at an empty ride queue to try for a desired lunch or dinner time. So more people now give it a go on dining reservations, making them even harder to get.
ADRs have created a cascade of frustrations for many Disney visitors. So why does Disney continue with them? Because it has created an enormous revenue opportunity for the company.
Walt Disney World gives its on-site hotel customers an additional 30-day-plus head start in booking dining reservations over day guests. That has helped Disney to fill its highly priced hotel rooms, as fans have learned that a hotel reservation gives them better odds at booking the reservations they want. Disney Dining Plans add to the availability problem, too. People with full-service dining plans need to book tables to use their plans to get their value, adding to demand.
All this has created a huge third-party aftermarket in peddling access to Walt Disney World dining reservations.
It doesn't have to be this way. As you might be able to infer, I am not a fan of all the various ways that parks have concocted to allow visitors access to rides, shows and restaurants without having to wait in old-fashioned queues. Lots of people want to do things in the park with limited capacities. Forcing guests to make choices about what to line up for - and not allowing them an end-run around those choices - is the fairest way to help ensure that people get to do what they most want.
Otherwise, we end up with a miserable system where people with the most money get to do whatever they want - by buying Genie+, Individual Lightning Lanes, Extra Magic hours, and third-party restaurant booking services - while everyone else has to fight to navigate systems made more complex by the need to support all these extra income opportunities for the resort.
Disney World could preserve an advantage for its hotel guests by allowing them to book restaurant times during their 30-minute early theme park entry. But they would have to choose to do that instead of getting into ride queues. That should still provide day guests a shot at prime reservations, too.
What do you think? Is Walt Disney World's advance reservation system for in-park restaurants fair? Is it working for you? Should Disney keep it, ditch it, or change it? Let's hear your thoughts on this debate, in the comments.
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.
I think you convinced me. Make it like getting a virtual queue space on a FancyRide (tm) in that you have to be on WDW Property somewhere on the day. As its all phone there's no need to queue up (still allow some kiosks, and allow for GR and the concerges to book as well for less tech capable people and for offline backups), it might even open up some walk in opportunities as people now plan where they're eating around what they're doing instead of vice versa.
Even if the system remains as is I think that the early reservation window for hotel guests should be drastically shortened.
"There's no trade-off anymore, like there was when you had to give up a shot at an empty ride queue to try for a desired lunch or dinner time. So more people now give it a go on dining reservations, making them even harder to get."
Isn't this... good? No tradeoffs, more people have access to both reservations and desired attractions... seems like the system working to me!
As someone who dislikes G+ and hated FP+ but loved FP, I like the dining reservation system. Food is a huge component of a vacation, and with the current system I can always get what I want. We have regular spots, and they don’t tend to be the most popular. For example, the Biergarten is one we always do. Loved the Moroccan when it was open. At MK we typically only do the Crystal Palace, and we then branch out to new things. If we need to cancel no big deal. DHS is another we branch out at, but the Sci-fi theater is another must do. I say keep it as is. Now my kids are older, and I admit I am unaware of the spots that go in seconds.
I think absolutely no reservations in this day and age is probably not practical for Disney, but I do think the current system is a bit of a mess. So, here's what I'd propose...operate reservations the same as VQ attractions.
Here's how it'd work: Beginning at 7 A.M. in the morning, guests may join the virtual queue for any one table service restaurant their tickets are valid for. If they have a single park ticket, it must be at the park they've made a reservation for. If it is a park hopper, they may enter at any restaurant, but may only enter one.
Now, since mealtimes aren't quite as flexible as ride times, guests would be able to specify the range of times at which they're willing to dine. They will not be called before the start of this window, and if they can't be accommodated before the end of the window, they'll be notified so they can make other dining plans. In the event a guest cannot be accommodated, they're welcome to join the virtual queue for another restaurant and try their luck there. If they get tired of waiting, they're also welcome to leave the virtual queue (and may then choose to enter another).
Once called, guests have 30 minutes to report to the restaurant in question and check it, at which point they'll be added to the wait list and remain on the premises until their table is available. The idea behind this system is that once a table is seated, the restaurant can call the next party suitable for the table so that they're present before it's ready, minimizing the period during which tables are unoccupied and maximizing the number of guests that can be served. As with current reservations, there's no issue with downsizing the reservation if some in the group get hungry and want to eat earlier, but it's not possible to increase the size at the restaurant.
What if there's a particular restaurant that guests absolutely must enjoy during their visit and it will ruin their trip if they don't? Well, for only ~$20 per person, guests can purchase a guaranteed spot at the restaurant and time of their choice up to 30 days prior to their visit (subject to availability). Need to cancel or change plans? Unfortunately, the reservation fee is non-refundable, but it can be applied to a reservation at a different time and/or different restaurant. It might not be popular to have a charge like this, but it'd significantly cut down on the number of guests making reservations as only those who absolutely must dine somewhere would do so and it would also provide an additional revenue stream for Disney, which we know they'd never turn down. Plus, when you're already spending four figures per day to take your family on a Disney vacation, isn't the certainty of knowing you'll be able to experience what you want worth a couple percent more?
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Bring back the Epcot kiosks!!