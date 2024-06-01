First look: On-ride POV for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Walt Disney World today is sharing a first-look on-ride POV video for its upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The Magic Kingdom attraction opens officially June 28. Disney has retained the flume and structure of the former Splash Mountain, populating it with characters from "The Princess and The Frog," Disney's last traditionally animated feature film.

This is not a "book report" retelling of the action from that film, however. Instead, it's a sequel - set in a salt dome and the surrounding bayou which is the home of the Tiana's Food cooperative, a new business that provides the food for the Tiana's Place restaurant that opened at the end of the film.

On the ride, Tiana and Naveen are planning a party, but they need a band. Watch the search right here:

