First look: On-ride POV for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Walt Disney World today is sharing a first-look on-ride POV video for its upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
The Magic Kingdom attraction opens officially June 28. Disney has retained the flume and structure of the former Splash Mountain, populating it with characters from "The Princess and The Frog," Disney's last traditionally animated feature film.
This is not a "book report" retelling of the action from that film, however. Instead, it's a sequel - set in a salt dome and the surrounding bayou which is the home of the Tiana's Food cooperative, a new business that provides the food for the Tiana's Place restaurant that opened at the end of the film.
On the ride, Tiana and Naveen are planning a party, but they need a band. Watch the search right here:
I will be at Disney later this month for an in-person review and more coverage of Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
“It’s literally the same ride layout, it’s gonna be the same ride”
Have to reserve full judgement before I ride it but overall looks good. Sure a change but then Norway into Frozen was rough at first too so can see it working out.
I wanted to keep an open mind but…what a disjointed mess this thing was. I will say that the Tiana, Odie and Louis AA’s are impressive but the rest are at BEST limited movement figures on the level of the Monsters Inc ride at Disney California Adventure. It tells you something is wrong when the original 50 year old America Sings figures had more movement than these replacements.
It was a huge mistake by the Disney folks to post the whole ride online, why make a bee line to ride it to see what the fuss is about when they just posted it for free in HD.
The storyline is so jumbled and unintelligible that if I hadn’t read about what was supposed to be the plot (as thread bare as it is) in these articles I’d have zero clue to the concept.
When Princess and the Frog came out I quite enjoyed it and appreciated the look and feel of the film. It also didn’t hurt that New Orleans is one of my favorite cities in the world. The film and characters deserve so much more than this half baked (beignet) of an overlay.
I add again how it's frankly amazing Splash Mountain lasted that long as 35 years without any big makeover is hard for any Disney attraction. This theme still fits and again see how it feels to ride on it.
From my experience with dark rides and POV videos, I feel like the difference between the TBA physical on-ride experience and watching this video is going to be especially significant. The show lighting and soundscape here strike me as going feel very different in person than on any video, even one Disney produces itself.
That said, we have another version of Radiator Springs Racers here, narratively. Instead of getting ready for the race, we're putting a band together for a party. And nothing goes terribly wrong - there's no villain - we just get to the finale with a thrill element included.
I am curious to hear from Imagineers about Mama Odie role's here to shrink us for a reimagined version of the Laughin' Place scenes, then bring us back to size for the party. I suppose that's a way to get us to feel Tiana's and Naveen's predicament in TPATF.
And I will defend the AA quality in the finale. Having seen the DL versions of all these up close, they do move - and well. But there is a visual limit to how much motion you can program into a scene without making look disturbing. Again, I want to see it in person, but I like how Disney wrapped this story.
Also, as for the timing, there are cast and media previews of the ride that are starting... soon. POVs were going to get out, so Disney released its own first.
Can’t really comment since I’m going next month and want to experience it with fresh eyes.
I want to like this but to me it just came across as "cringe." NGL there's something very odd about "Zipadee Doo Daa" being intentionally removed from Disney World, and to me it makes Disney not feel as Disney. Also I feel like Splash Mountain had a self-evident plot, whereas this...does not.
I'm sure it will be hugely popular, however.