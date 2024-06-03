Tokyo Disneyland reveals name for new castle spectacular

Tokyo Disneyland's new castle projection show now has a name.

The Tokyo Disney Resort announced today that the upcoming nighttime spectacular will be called "Reach for the Stars." In addition to the traditional collection of Disney and Pixar characters, the new show will be the first at Tokyo Disney to feature characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Image courtesy Tokyo Disney Resort

The 20-minute projection show "brings beloved characters to life as they reach for the stars in pursuit of their dreams, unveiling the limitless possibilities that await them," Tokyo Disney said in its press release.

Reach for the Stars debuts at Tokyo Disneyland on September 20. For tickets to the park, please visit our partner's Tokyo Disney Resort theme park tickets page.

