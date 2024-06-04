Legoland wants you to dance your way onto its new ride

Legoland New York has announced the opening date for its new ride - and an attempt to set a world record to go along with it.

The Minifigure Skyflyer will open at Legoland New York on June 24. The gondola ride will shuttle guests between different lands in the park, but that's not the whole attraction. Like the elevators in a Legoland Hotel, these gondolas will offer a little something extra - Lego-brick disco ball lights and a disco-themed dance floor.

To celebrate the grand opening, Legoland New York is planning a record-setting disco dance party. The park is offering the first 2,500 guests who register online free same-day admission to the park for the party. In addition to registering online, you must arrive 8:30am on June 24, wearing "glitter/sequin apparel, sparkly tutus, disco ball themed accessories, [or] other disco-themed duds" to get in.

"Guests have been asking for easier ways to navigate between the Park's seven themed lands and we listened," Divisional Director of Legoland New York Stephanie Johnson said. "Minifigure Skyflyer provides an exciting solution that ignites creativity, sparks imagination and gives the best views of all the excitement happening at the park and the surrounding, picturesque Hudson Valley, all from the air."

Each Skyflyer gondola will carry one of seven different themes, is ADA accessible and can carry up to 10 guests. If you can't make it on the 24th and are looking for deals on admission, please visit our partner's Legoland New York tickets page, or call +1-800-680-1272 for details.

