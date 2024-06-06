Knott's Camp Snoopy gets its reopening date

Knott's Berry Farm has announced the official opening date for its renovated Camp Snoopy.

The park has redesigned its first-of-its-kind children's land, adding an enhanced backstory and new attractions. The new Camp Snoopy officially will open to Knott's Berry Farm guests on June 27.



Image courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

New rides in the land will include Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, a Zamperla family coaster that takes the place of the old Timberline Twister, Sally's Swing Along, a Zamperla Super Happy Swing, Camp Snoopy's Off-Road Rally, a Zamperla Convoy Dino Jeeps ride that replaces Rocky Mountain Trucking Company, and a newly themed Beagle Express train ride.

In addition Knott's has changed the former Camp Snoopy Theater space into Beagle Scout Acres, a shaded picnic area with a campfire pit. That space will open later this summer. (I take from this new announcement that previously announced plans for a new stage show at a renovated theater have been canceled.)

The new backstory for the land is that visitors to Camp Snoopy are now campers that have joined the Beagle Scouts, just in time for the High Sierra summer camp's annual jamboree.

