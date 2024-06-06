'A Quiet Place' is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Universal is inviting horror fans to find "A Quiet Place" at its U.S. theme parks this fall.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood today announced that they each will feature a haunted house based on the horror franchise "A Quiet Place" at their Halloween Horror Nights this year.

"Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family’s shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in," Universal said in its press release. "The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you."

For the first time, Universal will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) within the houses, reflecting its importance in the John Krasinski-directed films. Here is the hype video.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, August 30 at Universal Studios Florida and Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood. A one-night Premium Scream Night will happen in Orlando in advance of HHN opening, on Thursday, August 29. Halloween Horror Nights continues on select nights through Sunday, November 3 on both coasts.

Universal Orlando last month announced six original concept houses for its event. This is the first franchise IP house to be announced, with three more reveals to come. In Hollywood, A Quiet Place is the first reveal of its eight haunted houses. Hollywood also will be bringing back its Terror Tram this year.

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood as well as in Florida.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)