Disney World celebrates Encanto in new Communicore Plaza

Walt Disney World celebrated the completion of its EPCOT renovation project tonight with the debut of a new Encanto-themed live show.

¡Celebración Encanto! plays on the new Communicore Plaza stage, which opens to park guests Monday morning. The show will play multiple times daily. Check the My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

A pair of affable Encanto fans host this variety show, which features trivia, clips from the movie, and music for fans to sing along with. And yes, you do get to talk (and sing) about Bruno.

In fact - nah, this is so predictable that I refuse to invoke a spoiler alert - Bruno himself show up, along with Mirabel, to join the party and congo with fans.

Here is the media premiere performance from tonight. Now, while the show talks and sings about Bruno, online video hosting services will not allow that, so that segment is cut from these highlights.

The new area, which replaces the long-gone Communicore West building, also includes the Commincore Hall events space plus an indoor Mickey & Friends character greeting area. There's also a "Festival Favorites" food stand that will be serving popular items from EPCOT's various food festivals.



Mickey & Friends character greet

Stay tuned for more news from Walt Disney World on Monday, including my review of the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

