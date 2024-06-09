Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Universal's previews an 'Epic' preview of its new park

June 9, 2024, 3:42 PM · Ready for a preview of a preview?

Universal Orlando this afternoon previewed its Epic Universe Preview Center for invited reporters. Located on CityWalk, the EUPC (yeah, I'm calling it that) offers merchandise themed to the new park and its four lands, but the real attraction here is the massive scale model that dominates the room.

Epic Universe Preview Center

Overview of Epic Universe scale model

Fans can download a EUPC app that enables an augmented reality view of the model. Mostly, it's a way to label the announced attractions, shops and restaurants without stick little paper signs all over the model. (The officially unannounced Potter and Dark Universe attractions are labeled "Coming soon.") Beyond that, there are a few animated features, such as color trails tracing the Stardust Racers track, and owls flying over the Ministry of Magic. But if you have been following our coverage and know what's coming in the park, you can skip the download and enjoy the model with your own eyes, rather than looking at it via the screen on your phone.

EUPC AR app screenshot

Or, for now, preview the preview with us through these photos. Let's start at the entrance.

Park entrance

The park's signature roller coaster will be Stardust Racers, in Celestial Park. Follow the links for more detail on each of the lands. For the lands that Universal has not announced officially yet, see our Epic Universe page.

Stardust back

Starting from the lower left and moving clockwise, we have Super Nintendo World.

SNW front

SNW back

Then Dark Universe.

Dark front

Dark back

Across the park and past the Grand Helios Hotel, there is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

Potter front

Potter back

And finally, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk.

Dragon front

Dragon back

The Epic Universe Preview Center will open for Universal Orlando visitors later this month. Universal Epic Universe will open on Universal's new south campus, near the Orange County Convention Center, in the first half of 2025.

* * *
After Lookout Cay, dive deeper into the art of The Bahamas

