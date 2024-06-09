Universal's previews an 'Epic' preview of its new park

Ready for a preview of a preview?

Universal Orlando this afternoon previewed its Epic Universe Preview Center for invited reporters. Located on CityWalk, the EUPC (yeah, I'm calling it that) offers merchandise themed to the new park and its four lands, but the real attraction here is the massive scale model that dominates the room.

Fans can download a EUPC app that enables an augmented reality view of the model. Mostly, it's a way to label the announced attractions, shops and restaurants without stick little paper signs all over the model. (The officially unannounced Potter and Dark Universe attractions are labeled "Coming soon.") Beyond that, there are a few animated features, such as color trails tracing the Stardust Racers track, and owls flying over the Ministry of Magic. But if you have been following our coverage and know what's coming in the park, you can skip the download and enjoy the model with your own eyes, rather than looking at it via the screen on your phone.

Or, for now, preview the preview with us through these photos. Let's start at the entrance.





The park's signature roller coaster will be Stardust Racers, in Celestial Park. Follow the links for more detail on each of the lands. For the lands that Universal has not announced officially yet, see our Epic Universe page.

Starting from the lower left and moving clockwise, we have Super Nintendo World.

Then Dark Universe.

Across the park and past the Grand Helios Hotel, there is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.





And finally, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk.

The Epic Universe Preview Center will open for Universal Orlando visitors later this month. Universal Epic Universe will open on Universal's new south campus, near the Orange County Convention Center, in the first half of 2025.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (0)