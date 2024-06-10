Disney's new Country Bears show gets an opening date

Walt Disney World this morning announced the opening date for its new Country Bears musical.

The all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree will open in Frontierland's Grizzly Hall in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on July 17.



Disney shared a new promotion image for Country Bear Musical Jamboree during today's press event

This will be the fourth version of Disney's Country Bears Audio-Animatronic show, following the original Country Bear Jamboree, the Country Bear Christmas Special, and the Country Bear Vacation Hoedown. The cast will be the same, but the program changes for the new production. This time, Disney has been working with country and folk music artists to create country-style arrangements of beloved Disney songs for the bears to sing during the show.

During this morning's press event at Walt Disney World, Emily Ann Roberts came on the Hall of Presidents theater stage to perform a snippet from Zootopia's "Try Everything," which she will sing as Trixie for the show. In addition, Allison Russell will sing as Teddi Barra while Chris Thile - a long-time friend of ours over on Violinist.com - takes on the role of Wendall.

Before the press conference, Disney invited me to meet back up with a couple of my former Magic Kingdom co-workers, Big Al and Wendall.

Nice to see y'all again!

