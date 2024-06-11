Hyperia set for return at Thorpe Park

The extended downtime is about to end for one of 2024's new roller coasters.

Britain's Thorpe Park announced this morning that Hyperia will reopen to park guests, starting tomorrow. The Mack Rides Hypercoaster had been down since the day after its official opening last month.

In a social media post, Thorpe Park said, "Once again we want to thank everyone for their understanding and patience. Now it's time to forge your wings of steel, conquer the seemingly impossible and embrace your inner fearlessness onboard the UK's tallest, fastest and most weightless rollercoaster."

Following Hyperia's announced return, coaster fans in the United States are still awaiting the reopening of Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point, which also went down soon after its official debut.

