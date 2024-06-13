Universal Orlando invites fans to celebrate Hogwarts Always

Muggles visiting the original The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this summer can enjoy a new nighttime projection show on Hogwarts Castle.

Hogwarts Always traces a young wizard's or witch's first year at Hogwarts, from receiving their admission letter to buying supplies at Diagon Alley and arriving on the Hogwarts Express all the way through to the awarding of the House Cup at the end of the year.

That award ceremony is one of the neat features about Hogwarts Always, as each show will randomly select one of the four house to be the House Cup winner. Who will win tonight?

Hogwarts Always debuts June 14 and will play nightly at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. Check the Universal Orlando app for showtimes. Over at Universal Studios Florida, the new CineSantional: A Symphonic Spectacular also debuts Friday night. We will have a review and show video of that production up shortly.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (1)