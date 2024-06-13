Universal Orlando invites fans to celebrate Hogwarts Always

Muggles visiting the original The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this summer can enjoy a new nighttime projection show on Hogwarts Castle.
Hogwarts Always traces a young wizard's or witch's first year at Hogwarts, from receiving their admission letter to buying supplies at Diagon Alley and arriving on the Hogwarts Express all the way through to the awarding of the House Cup at the end of the year.
That award ceremony is one of the neat features about Hogwarts Always, as each show will randomly select one of the four house to be the House Cup winner. Who will win tonight?
Hogwarts Always debuts June 14 and will play nightly at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. Check the Universal Orlando app for showtimes. Over at Universal Studios Florida, the new CineSantional: A Symphonic Spectacular also debuts Friday night. We will have a review and show video of that production up shortly.
* * *
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
The Hogwart's show is great and all, but it drives me bananas the way it turns the streets of Hogsmeade into a parking lot. The design of the land just doesn't lend itself to being a great viewing location for a projection/drone show like this. Honestly, this show is best viewed from Port of Entry, but unless thing have changed since the last time we were there (back in fall 2022), they don't pipe in the show audio to other sections of the park outside the Wizarding World. The only saving grace is that the show is pretty short, and they do multiple performances every night (usually at least 3), so while the paths gridlock with guests wanting to watch the show, it's only for 20-30 minutes at a time instead of the hour+ that can happen for a typical Disney show that only runs once or twice a night. I've been reading horror stories about the new drone show at Disney Springs, which we were hoping to see in a few weeks when we're in the area, which has shoulder to shoulder crowds throughout the complex, even in areas with awful viewing angles. It sounds like the only way to get a good view of that show is to watch from Saratoga Springs, book a reservation on Jaleo's lakefront deck, or stake out a spot an hour or more ahead of time.