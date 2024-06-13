Universal Orlando soars to new heights with CineSational

There is a new king of nighttime spectaculars. And it's music to a theme park fan's ears.

Universal Orlando tonight debuted its newest nighttime spectacular, CineSational: A Symphony Spectacular. As the name implies, this is a love letter to the sweeping, symphonic musical scores of Universal's movies. But it's much more than an aural performance. CineSational fills your vision with almost every medium in nighttime spectacular entertainment, including fireworks, fountains, lasers, water screen projections, and - for the first time in a Universal Studios Florida lagoon show - drones.

Starting with the sounds of an orchestra tuning, CineSational begins with an overture before leading us through a medley of familiar tunes from multiple Universal films. The addition of drones provides another dimension that literally helps elevate this production over previous Universal lagoon shows.

I'm not gonna lie, seeing a giant drone Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man loom over the park during the Ghostbusters segment got me. Ultimately, though, it's the music that makes this show so emotional. It's a masterful work of arrangement by Micheal Aiello's team at Universal and its partners in producing this show.

In the end, it might be the best nighttime spectacular I've seen. If you are visiting Universal, please go see CineSational.

* * *

