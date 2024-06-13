Universal Orlando soars to new heights with CineSational

There is a new king of nighttime spectaculars. And it's music to a theme park fan's ears.
Universal Orlando tonight debuted its newest nighttime spectacular, CineSational: A Symphony Spectacular. As the name implies, this is a love letter to the sweeping, symphonic musical scores of Universal's movies. But it's much more than an aural performance. CineSational fills your vision with almost every medium in nighttime spectacular entertainment, including fireworks, fountains, lasers, water screen projections, and - for the first time in a Universal Studios Florida lagoon show - drones.
Starting with the sounds of an orchestra tuning, CineSational begins with an overture before leading us through a medley of familiar tunes from multiple Universal films. The addition of drones provides another dimension that literally helps elevate this production over previous Universal lagoon shows.
I'm not gonna lie, seeing a giant drone Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man loom over the park during the Ghostbusters segment got me. Ultimately, though, it's the music that makes this show so emotional. It's a masterful work of arrangement by Micheal Aiello's team at Universal and its partners in producing this show.
In the end, it might be the best nighttime spectacular I've seen. If you are visiting Universal, please go see CineSational.
* * *
The USF lagoon show has always been a solid homage to the company's movie history. Unfortunately, the design of the space has always made the shows difficult to watch and enjoy to the point where most guests staying late, who are typically more interested in getting in a few last rides for closing time, just skip it. I hope this new show gains some traction with the fans and doesn't end up the same as every previous incarnation of USF lagoon show, discontinued after a few months.
I'm not watching the video but from the pictures it looks amazing and I can't wait to see it! I really don't like the name of the show but as good as it looks I think it can be overlooked.
I really do hope Epic fixes the viewing aspect of shows. IOA's is truly terrible for that and Studios all though much better then IOA still not that great. Central Park is not big enough for the amount of people that want the front facing view. At least when its full you can go to the sides of the lagoon but for the Hogwart's show your just stuck.
They included Universal Monsters and King Kong! I love it. This is a much more impressive show than I was expecting. Now hopefully people will be able to figure out when it's playing and how to get there.