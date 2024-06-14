Second-day-free offer now available at Universal in Hollywood

Thinking about a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood in California? Now you can spend a second day at the park this year at no extra charge.

Universal is offering a second day free with the purchase of a one-day theme park ticket. And our partner has that deal for you, starting at just $99.99 a ticket. Just look for the "Buy a Day, Get a Day! 2-Day General Admission" offer on their page.

Universal Studios Hollywood is the only place in the United States right now where you can visit Super Nintendo World and ride the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge augmented reality dark ride. The park also is celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer, with the return of the Earthquake encounter on the Studio Tour, along with the opportunity to step off the tram on the Universal blacklot for some classic Hollywood photo ops.

This deal will be available only through October 9, and there are no blockout dates on the initial visit. Blockout dates may apply on your second visit, and both visits must be completed by December 18. You do not have to visit on consecutive dates.

Again, you can find the deal at our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

Whenever you buy discounted tickets through partner links on Theme Park Insider, a commission on the sale goes to support the website.

