Netflix plans two new 'Netflix House' attractions

Netflix is moving deeper into the themed entertainment business.

The streamer long has licensed its properties for real-world attractions, such as the Stranger Things houses at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. But now the company has announced two self-branded experiential entertainment venues, to open next year.

Netflix House will open in 2025 in two mall locations: Galleria Dallas in Texas and King of Prussia in Pennsylvania. The attractions will include experiences themed to Netflix shows, as well as themed dining and retail locations.



Concept image courtesy Netflix

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings," Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said. "We've launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings. The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways."

The Netflix House attractions will occupy more than 100,000 square feet of space each, in former department store locations in the malls.

"Imagine waltzing with your partner to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set –– and then walking around the corner to compete in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game. After pretending to fight for your life, you’ve worked up an appetite and want to get a bite. You see a nearby restaurant with food inspired by Netflix shows from around the world; the meal is memorable, but you still want to buy some Stranger Things merch. Luckily, there's a shop that sells that Hellfire Club T-shirt you’ve always wanted," the company said in its press release.

* * *

To keep up to date with more themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)