Holiday World wants your help with its 2024 drone show

Okay, maybe you have seen a drone show at your favorite theme park this summer. But have you gotten to help direct one? Probably not.

Soon, you will have that chance - but only if you visit Holiday World & Splashing Safari. The Santa Claus, Indiana park announced today that it will add a new audience participation feature to its Holidays in the Sky drone show this summer.

How will it work? Holiday World is installing QR codes throughout the park that guests can scan to go online and vote for one of the park's four mascots to be featured in the show that night. Voting will open with the park and close at 5pm each day. (Note that the park is on Central Daylight Time, unlike most of Indiana and Kentucky, which are in the Eastern time zone.)



Photo courtesy Holiday World

"We were pioneers in the theme park drone show field," said Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications. "When Holidays in the Sky debuted in 2022, only two other parks in North America had drone shows. Now, the major Orlando parks are introducing drone shows, and we’re staying ahead of the curve with interactive light-up toys and the first audience participation in a drone show."

Holidays in the Sky will run at at 9pm nightly, weather permitting, starting Saturday, June 22 and continuing through Sunday, August 4.

* * *

