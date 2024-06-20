Universal Orlando reveals its Dark Universe

Finally, Universal's original movie franchise will get the theme park home it has deserved.
It took more than 60 years and seven theme parks to get there, but when Universal Epic Universe opens in Orlando next year, it will feature an entire land themed to Universal's class monsters - Dark Universe.
Universal has featured its monsters in its theme parks before - most notably in recent years through a house at its Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood. But it's never designed an entire, immersive land around the characters that established Universal Studios as a Hollywood force a century ago. Today, Universal officially revealed the names and concept art for the locations that guests will find in Dark Universe's Darkmoor when it opens inside Epic Universe in 2025.
The land will feature two rides. Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment will be Kuka-arm dark ride in Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's plan to control Dracula fails, unleashing The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Brides of Dracula.
Curse of the Werewolf will be a Mack Rides family spinning roller coaster themed to "The Wolf Man."
Beyond the rides, fans will get to interact and even become monsters in Dark Universe. At Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, guests can get made up like a Universal monster in what I will assume will be an upcharge experience.
Dark Universe also will feature a Meet the Monsters meet and greet with Frankenstein's Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein...
... as well as roaming characters including Victoria Frankenstein’s servant, Ygor, The Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter, and "a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales of the classic Universal Monsters stories," according to Universal's press release.
Okay, our friends over at Violinist.com surely are going to have something to say about Frau Blücher's form here. Gotta fix that pancake wrist on the left hand and whatever that chicken wrist is on the bow arm. (Check out Laurie's tips here and here.)
When you are ready to eat, Dark Universe will offer Das Stakehaus, a vampire-themed table service restaurant serving kebabs, burgers, sandwiches and more.
The Burning Blade Tavern will serve burgers, wings, bratwurst, pretzels and specialty beverages in a hangout for Darkmoor's monster hunters.
Finally, De Lacey's Cottage will be a food stand with twisted taters, ice cream, and cinnamon bread. Prepare for the Universal v Herschend battle of cinnamon breads. Much data will need to be collected to determine a champion.
Universal Creative leaders talk about the new land in this video released by Universal today.
And here is the fly-through concept video of the land.
For a recap of everything we know about the new park, please visit our Guide to Universal Epic Universe.
Discussion started in forums!
Looks cool, and the monsters unchained is a great way to incorporate all of the Universals monsters in a single ride.
The land looks great, and I think experiencing it at night will add to its atmosphere. The concepts photos are cool, but the looming clouds & weather are going to vary...so some folks will be going during bright sunny days, haha. (I do think raining & cloudy days will really enhance the visuals of the land)
This is the land I'm most looking forward too! Can't wait! :)
What started out as the least interesting concept has quickly catapulted into my most anticipated land in Epic Universe. I think they had the most creative flexibility here and it shows! I heard somewhere that Danny Elfman composed the music for this area.
This may end up being the smallest of the lands, but they didn't skimp on the details. It looks amazing.
@jeffrey: I’ve also heard that Danny Elfman will be scoring this land
This land looks really cool! I'm most excited for this!
This is clearly the land that has been the most shrouded in secrecy, so it's good that it was not left until last. I do really worry about what guests are supposed to do here. There are only 2 rides and some streetmosphere. Considering how long it took Universal to get a decent throughput on HPFJ, I hope they have run Monster's Unchained through its paces so it can hit the ground running, because the Wolfman coaster doesn't look like a people eater. There doesn't appear to be anything in the land to give guests something to do unless they want to do the (likely upcharge) makeup attraction or eat.
I LOVE the idea of a table service steakhouse themed around vampires - could be one of the most brilliant theme park dining concepts EVER. Also, the pub in the flaming windmill looks amazing - giving adults their own space in a theme park is proving to be a lucrative business.
I was really hoping they would have a full scale theatric show in this land, or at least some smaller, more intimate interior shows with special effects (maybe something like Poseidon's Fury), because I could see some guests not wanting to spend more than 2-3 hours in this land.
It’s all very well for Universal to release all this pretty art work for yet another one of the lands at Epic, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that with the portal system in place, it’s going to be one big sh*tshow. The mere fact that you’re going in and out of the same portal, and you can’t wander freely between the lands, makes it a logistical nightmare. How many lands do you think you’re going to do in a day?? One, maybe, 2 if you’re really lucky.
How Universal manages the timing, number of people in/out and wait times for the rides and shows, is way more important than pretty pictures. Don’t get me wrong, it looks amazing, but for anyone coming on vacation to specifically visit Epic, I’m guessing there’s going to be a lot of disappointed people when it’s all over and they’re heading home.
I just hope they’re sensible and open the park when it’s cooler, maybe late September? Can’t imagine what it will be like if they open June time, and July/August are absolute scorchers again.
It's opening in the first half of the year. I'd guess late April to early May.
This looks incredible. I love how they're hyping up Monsters Unchained as genuinely scary, gives me hope that it will really knock our socks off. I do hope they've made some adjustments to the KUKA technology to make it less nauseating; fewer screens and the different orientation of the robot arm below the vehicle rather than behind should help. Bring on 2025!