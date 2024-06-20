Universal Orlando reveals its Dark Universe

Finally, Universal's original movie franchise will get the theme park home it has deserved.

It took more than 60 years and seven theme parks to get there, but when Universal Epic Universe opens in Orlando next year, it will feature an entire land themed to Universal's class monsters - Dark Universe.

Universal has featured its monsters in its theme parks before - most notably in recent years through a house at its Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood. But it's never designed an entire, immersive land around the characters that established Universal Studios as a Hollywood force a century ago. Today, Universal officially revealed the names and concept art for the locations that guests will find in Dark Universe's Darkmoor when it opens inside Epic Universe in 2025.

The land will feature two rides. Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment will be Kuka-arm dark ride in Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's plan to control Dracula fails, unleashing The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Brides of Dracula.



Curse of the Werewolf will be a Mack Rides family spinning roller coaster themed to "The Wolf Man."

Beyond the rides, fans will get to interact and even become monsters in Dark Universe. At Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, guests can get made up like a Universal monster in what I will assume will be an upcharge experience.



We finally have our goth response to Walt Disney World's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Dark Universe also will feature a Meet the Monsters meet and greet with Frankenstein's Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein...

... as well as roaming characters including Victoria Frankenstein’s servant, Ygor, The Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter, and "a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales of the classic Universal Monsters stories," according to Universal's press release.

Okay, our friends over at Violinist.com surely are going to have something to say about Frau Blücher's form here. Gotta fix that pancake wrist on the left hand and whatever that chicken wrist is on the bow arm. (Check out Laurie's tips here and here.)

When you are ready to eat, Dark Universe will offer Das Stakehaus, a vampire-themed table service restaurant serving kebabs, burgers, sandwiches and more.

The Burning Blade Tavern will serve burgers, wings, bratwurst, pretzels and specialty beverages in a hangout for Darkmoor's monster hunters.

Finally, De Lacey's Cottage will be a food stand with twisted taters, ice cream, and cinnamon bread. Prepare for the Universal v Herschend battle of cinnamon breads. Much data will need to be collected to determine a champion.

Universal Creative leaders talk about the new land in this video released by Universal today.

And here is the fly-through concept video of the land.

For a recap of everything we know about the new park, please visit our Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

