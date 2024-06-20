Roller coaster strikes trespassing guest at Kings Island

A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island Wednesday night.

The as-yet-unidentified 38-year-old man climbed over a fence and entered a restricted area around the Banshee roller coaster around 8pm local time on Wednesday, according to multiple eyewitnesses. Some reports said that the man was trying to retrieve keys that he had lost when riding the coaster.

After entering the restricted area, the man was hit by the Bolliger & Mabillard inverted coaster, which reaches a top speed of 68 mph. The man suffered unspecified "traumatic" injuries and his condition is not known at this time.

"The park's safety and first aid personnel responded immediately to the situation and contacted local emergency responders," Kings Island said in a press statement. "The guest was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The ride remains closed while local authorities and park personnel conduct an investigation. Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family."

For those who do not know, theme parks routinely walk attractions at the end of the operating day and retrieve lost items that can be reclaimed by park guests. There is zero need to try to reclaim a lost item from a ride on your own - which is an act that can put your life and safety at risk, as demonstrated once again yesterday.

