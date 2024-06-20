Haunted Mansion gets a virtual queue for Halloween Time

Tickets to the Disneyland Resort's Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours Halloween party will go on sale next week. That's just one of three new details about the upcoming Halloween Time season that Disneyland released today.

The other big news is that Haunted Mansion Holiday will use a virtual queue when it returns for Halloween Time, which begins August 23 and continues through October 31 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure this year.

Haunted Mansion has been down all year as the park builds a new queue for the ride. Its absence likely would push higher demand for the ride upon its return, and the use of a VQ to access it could also allow construction on the new queue to continue past Haunted Mansion Holiday's reopening.

Disneyland also announced a new stage show for the Halloween season over at Disney California Adventure. Mickey's Trick and Treat will play daily on the Hollywood Land stage. "Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse love dressing up and celebrating Halloween with their friends, especially when Goofy and Donald Duck drop by. Things get pretty wacky when their pal Parker really gets into a silly 'mad scientist' costume and brews up a potion!" Disneyland said of the new production, which will include two original Halloween songs plus projections and other effects.



Photo courtesy Disney

Finally, the details on those Oogie Boogie Bash tickets. Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party this year will range from $134 to $189 per person per night. A limited number of tickets will go on sale to Inspire Magic Key holders on June 25, with another batch of tickets going on sale to remaining Magic Key holders the next day.

Tickets will go on sale to the public via Disneyland.com one week from today, on June 27. The waiting room for buying tickets will open each day around 8:45am Pacific Time, with sales beginning no earlier than 9am.

For the rest of Halloween Time, discounts on daily tickets to the Disneyland theme parks remain available via our partner's Disneyland tickets page. Check out those deals, which include a three-day promo ticket starting at just $78 a day for adults and less than $50 a day for kids, ages 3-9. Those are valid through September 26, though you must purchase before September 12.

To keep up to date with more theme park news and deals, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)