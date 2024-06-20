Penguin Trek roller coaster gets its opening date

SeaWorld Orlando today announced the official opening date for its new family roller coaster, Penguin Trek.

The Bolliger & Mabillard coaster will open officially to SeaWorld park guests on July 7, the park said today. In the days leading up to that opening, park pass members will have exclusive ride times on Penguin Trek, starting July 2.

"Penguin Trek offers a unique blend of thrills and education, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Antarctica while highlighting our dedication to wildlife preservation and family-friendly fun," Park President Jon Peterson said. "We're looking forward to welcoming families and thrill seekers alike to experience the fun of this incredible coaster."

Located in the park's reimagined Antarctica Realm, Penguin Trek will reach a top speed of 43 mph along 3,020 feet of track, with trains inspired by snowmobiles.



Concept image courtesy SeaWorld

The coaster will have a minimum rider height of 42 inches and a maximum rider height of 77 inches.

