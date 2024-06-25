Big changes are coming to Walt Disney World's Lightning Lanes

Disney is ditching the name of its Genie+ service as part of a major overhaul of its line-skipping upgrades, the company announced today.
Starting July 24, Disney Genie+ will be known as Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, while the current Individual Lightning Lane will become Lightning Lane Single Pass.
Each service sells access to Disney's Lightning Lane, which is the bypass queue formerly known as the Fastpass return queue back when Disney offered access to them as a free service.
At Disneyland in California, the name of these services is the only thing that is changing on July 24. But at Walt Disney World in Florida, Disney will be changing much more, starting on that date. If you remember Disney's old FastPass+ service, Lightning Lanes are going to start working a lot more like that.
Visitors who purchase Lightning Lane will be able to book three Lightning Lane Multi Pass experiences in advance of their Walt Disney World theme park visit, starting next month. Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels will be able to book return times for all dates of their visit (up to 14 days) starting seven days in advance of their arrival. Other theme park visitors will be able to book return times starting three days in advance of their visit.
Guests also will be able to choose their Lightning Lane experience times prior to purchasing, so they will know what they are getting. A Disney spokesperson said that Walt Disney World's My Disney Experience app will be updated to make it easier to purchase the services and book return times, with fewer steps as well as a new option to purchase Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass in one transaction. Prices will continue to vary by date, but Disney said that prices will continue to fall in line with their current rates.
"We enjoy hearing from guests about all the things they love, as well as how we can make their experience even better the next time. At Walt Disney World, guests have told us they would prefer to have the option to do more of their planning before their theme park day," a Disney spokesperson said.
Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Walt Disney World will be available for one selected park per day. Visitors will be able to select three experiences in advance of their visit - one from a "First Group" of attractions and two from a "Second Group" when visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney's Hollywood Studios. Here are the "First Group" attractions in each park:
The attraction groups do not apply at Disney's Animal Kingdom, where you can book any of the available Lightning Lane attractions for your first three experiences. After completing their first Lightning Lane experience of the day, visitors with the Multi Pass may check the app to book additional Lightning Lanes, as available. Guests with Park Hoppers may book Lightning Lanes at other parks, in addition to the park for which they bought Multi Pass for the day. The current list of Lightning Lane attractions in now updated on Disney's website.
Guests may book up to two Lightning Lane Single Passes per day for the following rides:
If you are wondering about the free Disney Genie service, Disney said today that functionality will remain in the Walt Disney World and Disneyland apps.
I may be one of the few people that thought G+ was better than FP+. I hate having to book them in advance. Hate it. I do not want vacation being planned out in advance. And I despise the tiered system which forces you to have to stand in multiple long lines a day. So now it will be like FP+ but you have to pay for it.
I love the new attractions, but the customer service approach has gotten worse every year since 2000. They used to focus on doing things that are the best for the guest. Now it is what is best for them. Of course they are there to make money, but I will spend it elsewhere.
Also, all these changes make it more and more confusing for the average theme park visitor. People around here can (and will) navigate it to their benefit, but the average user will be frustrated and unhappy.
I used to tutor people on Disney trips and really promote it as a family vacation. Now I would send them elsewhere unless they are just dead set on going. They used to have families that were regular returning visitors. Now they are more likely to be one-and-done. Especially due to the cost.
This is just making it too complicated now.
There is a major problem with allowing advance LL reservations, when rides go down it creates a massive cluster**** for the rest of the day. When a major ride has some sort of maintenance issue and is down for 3 hours, when it re-opens the LL line stretches out of the rides entrance and wraps around the land, while the standby line basically doesn't move for the rest of the day because thousands of people have advance bookings and they all need to ride. The people in the standby line are ready to riot and the people who have LL bookings look at the line and say "Fastpass??? Should be SLOWPASS!!!" Its a massive customer dissatisfier, hence why they stopped doing it.
As George W Bush would say: "fool me once, shame on...shame on....you fool me you can't get fooled again!"
The LLMP could be a disaster for those who buy day of…may not be much available as it is unlikely they would withhold availablily or prime time slots from those booking (and paying) in advance. Also, can already identify a potential major loophole that could be exploited.
I miss being able to go to a theme park and just play it by ear more than plan every ride out in time windows.
@the_man7 - I can see those issues with attraction breakdowns, but those issues will happen whether they're letting guests get LLs the day of or a week prior. Under FP+, the reports of the FP line backing up due to an attraction breakdown were pretty rare. I'm not sure why it happens under Genie+, but I have read quite a few instances where the standby line grinds to a halt because guests mob the LL all at once - you would think if they're managing and enforcing return times that it wouldn't happen, but somehow it does.
Obviously the big difference is that Disney is now charging guests for this service, and so not only do guests expect/feel entitled to receive some benefit from the service, but they are more likely to use the service more than if it was included in the admission price, which was the case under FP+, when Disney could count on a certain number of FPs to not be redeemed since guests didn't have "skin in the game".
Ultimately, I think there are benefits to both booking in advance and day of, but personally I'd prefer to know what I'm going to get up front, especially if I'm paying extra. If I buy LLMP, and there are no tier 1 attraction available during booking, I can at least request a refund before I arrive. If you're booking attractions the day-of, and none of the top attractions have LLs available, you have to spend park time trying to get a refund or some sort of consolation. To me it's a nominal improvement in customer service by letting guests book ahead (and to give on-site guests a head start).
When an attraction breaks down with the current system, it is easy to pivot to another attraction since much is being done that morning or real time. With this new abomination, it will be much harder to book other attractions since they have been booked several days in the past. No way this new system is going to be better. Now, they could double or triple the price, then fewer people would be on it; however, I am not sure many would think this is a good idea.
Or, they could raise the price and substantially cut back attractions that use it. The fast loading or lower demand attractions could be standby only. At this point all my Disney trips will be substantially truncated or I will just do Disneyland which is much more manageable.
Previously my major trips would be 6-7 days at Disney with 2 at Universal. After 2025 it will be 4 Disney days and 4 Universal with Universal always at the end. I am not sure the people making these decisions to change the system are actually fans of the parks
I've said it before and I'll say it again! Please just switch to what Universal does and get rid of the booking system non-sense! Charge whatever you want and I would pay it and gladly go back to Disney. For now we will continue to avoid since we can't get a proper express pass.
We recently went to an after hours party at Hollywood Studios in April since my husband really wanted to see Galaxy's Edge and I have to admit that was quite nice. We had a great time and I think this will be our only way we visit Disney from now on.
So essentially Disney is reverting the system similar to what it was when it was called FP+, just shortening the lead time for booking attractions ahead of a visit. They obviously couldn't possibly ween themselves off the revenue that Genie+ created, so they're still going to charge guests extra for what was a free service 5 years ago. I do like the idea of tiring attraction to make it easier for guests to get at least one "good" attraction ahead of time, but what isn't detailed here is whether guest will be able to get LLs for attractions they've already experienced through the LL like it was under FP+ - my guess would be no.
I guess this is a step in the right (backwards) direction, and undoes one of the worst performing Disney services ever conceived. WDW couldn't put the Genie back in the bottle fast enough.