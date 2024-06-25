Big changes are coming to Walt Disney World's Lightning Lanes

Disney is ditching the name of its Genie+ service as part of a major overhaul of its line-skipping upgrades, the company announced today.

Starting July 24, Disney Genie+ will be known as Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, while the current Individual Lightning Lane will become Lightning Lane Single Pass.

Each service sells access to Disney's Lightning Lane, which is the bypass queue formerly known as the Fastpass return queue back when Disney offered access to them as a free service.

At Disneyland in California, the name of these services is the only thing that is changing on July 24. But at Walt Disney World in Florida, Disney will be changing much more, starting on that date. If you remember Disney's old FastPass+ service, Lightning Lanes are going to start working a lot more like that.

Visitors who purchase Lightning Lane will be able to book three Lightning Lane Multi Pass experiences in advance of their Walt Disney World theme park visit, starting next month. Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels will be able to book return times for all dates of their visit (up to 14 days) starting seven days in advance of their arrival. Other theme park visitors will be able to book return times starting three days in advance of their visit.

Guests also will be able to choose their Lightning Lane experience times prior to purchasing, so they will know what they are getting. A Disney spokesperson said that Walt Disney World's My Disney Experience app will be updated to make it easier to purchase the services and book return times, with fewer steps as well as a new option to purchase Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass in one transaction. Prices will continue to vary by date, but Disney said that prices will continue to fall in line with their current rates.



Right-click to enlarge. Graphic courtesy Walt Disney World

"We enjoy hearing from guests about all the things they love, as well as how we can make their experience even better the next time. At Walt Disney World, guests have told us they would prefer to have the option to do more of their planning before their theme park day," a Disney spokesperson said.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Walt Disney World will be available for one selected park per day. Visitors will be able to select three experiences in advance of their visit - one from a "First Group" of attractions and two from a "Second Group" when visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney's Hollywood Studios. Here are the "First Group" attractions in each park:

Magic Kingdom:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Jungle Cruise

Peter Pan’s Flight

Space Mountain

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

EPCOT:

Frozen Ever After

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Soarin’ Around the World

Disney's Hollywood Studios:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Slinky Dog Dash

The attraction groups do not apply at Disney's Animal Kingdom, where you can book any of the available Lightning Lane attractions for your first three experiences. After completing their first Lightning Lane experience of the day, visitors with the Multi Pass may check the app to book additional Lightning Lanes, as available. Guests with Park Hoppers may book Lightning Lanes at other parks, in addition to the park for which they bought Multi Pass for the day. The current list of Lightning Lane attractions in now updated on Disney's website.

Guests may book up to two Lightning Lane Single Passes per day for the following rides:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

TRON Lightcycle / Run

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

If you are wondering about the free Disney Genie service, Disney said today that functionality will remain in the Walt Disney World and Disneyland apps.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (9)