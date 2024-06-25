Latin America's monsters set for Universal Hollywood return

The monsters of Latin America are returning to Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights.

The California park today announced that Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America will join the haunted house line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts September 5 in Hollywood. Last year, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America was one of the top houses at the annual after-hours Halloween event.

This year, Universal is returning with more legends from Latin American folklore.

"t doesn’t matter if you scream help or ayuda when you face the soul-stealing rider El Charro. The devil dog El Cadejo will get you when your back is turned. And the boogeyman El Cucuy will eat you," the park said of the house in its social media announcement.

Universal Studios Hollywood previously announced A Quiet Place and Dead Exposure: Death Valley houses for the event, which will feature a total of eighty houses, plus the return of Terror Tram. The fact that Six Flags this morning announced that it has licensed a Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze at its Fright Fest Extreme this year, but not at Six Flags Magic Mountain, has amplified speculation that Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be one of the houses at Universal Studios Hollywood again this year, given suspected territorial restrictions.

You do not have to wait to book Halloween Horror Nights tickets, as they are available now from our partner, starting at $74 a night. Please see their Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

