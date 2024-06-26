Universal theme park could mean billions to Britain

A new Universal theme park in the United Kingdom could mean tens of billions of pounds in economic benefits to the country, a new study reports.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has purchased a nearly 500-acre parcel of land north of London, near Bedford. As the company studies the feasibility of building a new theme park on that land, it has commissioned a third party to conduct an economic impact analysis of the project.

That analysis, summarized by Universal today, suggests that a new Universal theme park resort on the site could generate £35.1 billion in net economic contribution for the UK during the

construction period and first 20 years of operation. The project could generate £14.1 billion in net additional tax returns during that period, the analysis said.

Page Thompson, President, New Ventures of Universal Destinations & Experiences summarized the findings: "A world-class theme park and resort from Universal has the potential to generate billions in economic benefit for the UK, by creating thousands of high-quality jobs and attracting millions of new visitors to the country."

At the peak of construction, there would be 5,000 construction workers on site, with a potential of 20,000 jobs being supported by the park once it is operational. The park is expected to create 8,000 jobs initially, with another 12,000 jobs supported in its supply chain and across all areas of the economy.

Some of that support will result from the Universal park being forecast becoming one of the UK's top tourist attractions, drawing millions more international visitors to the United Kingdom.

Universal said that it expects to make a decision on the project by the end of the year.

