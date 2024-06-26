Disney reveals more plans for its biggest-ever cruise ship

The Disney Cruise Line's biggest-ever ship will feature seven themed zones when it sets sail next year, Disney announced today.
Disney Adventure will three- and four-night itineraries from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre when it debuts next year. At 208,000 gross-tons and a passenger capacity of 6,700, with around 2,500 crew members, Disney Adventure will be Disney Cruise Line's biggest ship.
The vessel started construction as the Global Dream, ordered by Genting Hong Kong. But when that company went under during the pandemic, Disney Cruise Line stepped in and bought the ship at a huge discount, allowing its ship-building partner, Meyer Werft, to continue construction at the Meyer Wismar shipyard.
The story of the transformation of the Global Dream into the Disney Adventure is a fascinating one that I hope will be detailed at some point in the future. For now, though, Disney is sharing more information about what guests will find when they first step aboard the ship next year.
"When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever," Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President and General Manager Sharon Siskie said.
Disney has yet to announce specific venues for Disney Adventure, but has revealed that they will be organized in seven themed zones.
Disney Adventure will continue Disney's rotational dining concept, with guests' service team following them throughout the voyage. Staterooms also will feature DCL's split-bathroom concept. The ship also will offer extensive concierge accommodations, "including access to exclusive areas and amenities such as a private indoor lounge, an expansive sundeck with a pool and whirlpools, high-end shopping venues, and dedicated spa and fitness facilities."
