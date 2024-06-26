Disney reveals more plans for its biggest-ever cruise ship

The Disney Cruise Line's biggest-ever ship will feature seven themed zones when it sets sail next year, Disney announced today.

Disney Adventure will three- and four-night itineraries from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre when it debuts next year. At 208,000 gross-tons and a passenger capacity of 6,700, with around 2,500 crew members, Disney Adventure will be Disney Cruise Line's biggest ship.

The vessel started construction as the Global Dream, ordered by Genting Hong Kong. But when that company went under during the pandemic, Disney Cruise Line stepped in and bought the ship at a huge discount, allowing its ship-building partner, Meyer Werft, to continue construction at the Meyer Wismar shipyard.

The story of the transformation of the Global Dream into the Disney Adventure is a fascinating one that I hope will be detailed at some point in the future. For now, though, Disney is sharing more information about what guests will find when they first step aboard the ship next year.

"When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever," Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President and General Manager Sharon Siskie said.

Seven themed zones

Disney has yet to announce specific venues for Disney Adventure, but has revealed that they will be organized in seven themed zones.



Image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney Imagination Garden : The entry to the ship will be "inspired by 100 years of heroic and heartwarming Disney adventures — from Moana on the high seas to Mowgli in the jungle"

: The entry to the ship will be "inspired by 100 years of heroic and heartwarming Disney adventures — from Moana on the high seas to Mowgli in the jungle" Disney Discovery Reef : Shopping and dining themed to aquatic characters and nautical stories including “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo” and “Luca”

: Shopping and dining themed to aquatic characters and nautical stories including “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo” and “Luca” San Fransokyo Street : A family entertainment area with an assortment of interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more

: A family entertainment area with an assortment of interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more Wayfinder Bay : A, n open-air poolside retreat themed to "Moana"

: A, n open-air poolside retreat themed to "Moana" Town Square : Themed to Disney's royals, this area will include shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues

: Themed to Disney's royals, this area will include shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues Marvel Landing : Featuring "all-new attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of guests’ favorite Super Heroes"

: Featuring "all-new attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of guests’ favorite Super Heroes" Toy Story Place: An interactive play land with themed food venues and water play areas

Disney Adventure will continue Disney's rotational dining concept, with guests' service team following them throughout the voyage. Staterooms also will feature DCL's split-bathroom concept. The ship also will offer extensive concierge accommodations, "including access to exclusive areas and amenities such as a private indoor lounge, an expansive sundeck with a pool and whirlpools, high-end shopping venues, and dedicated spa and fitness facilities."

