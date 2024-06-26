Minnesota flooding closes rides at Valleyfair

If you've been watching the news or social media, you might have seen some video of the flooding affecting much of the state of Minnesota. Most notably, a dam collapsed into the Blue Earth River near Mankato yesterday, but that's just one of many sites where flood waters are disrupting everyday life in the state.

Minnesota's largest outdoor theme park, Valleyfair, has not escaped. The theme park is located on the south bank of the Minnesota River, just south of Minneapolis. Today, the park announced that it has closed three of its rides - Excalibur, Thunder Canyon, and Renegade - as they lie in the river's flood zone.

While majority of the park lies above the expected crest of the flooding river, Valleyfair's parking lot does not. So the park is asking guests to use several remote park-and-ride lots when visiting, until the water recedes. Those are located at Canterbury Park and the Southbridge Crossings Park & Ride and Eagle Creek Park & Ride stations. Guests should look for the buses with VALLEYFAIR on their display screen. Those will be free and run every 15-20 minutes from 9am until park close.

Access to the unpaved Valleyfair overflow lot will be limited to four-wheel drives with adequate clearance. Spaces are very limited and the overflow lot is not ADA accessible, so guests needing that accessibility should use one of the park and ride lots. Guests can find a complete FAQ about the flooding on the Valleyfair website.

