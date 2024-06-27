Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire set for Halloween Horror Nights

The Ghostbusters are coming back to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this year.

Universal announced today that it feature haunted houses in Orlando and Hollywood themed to "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," this year's latest installation in the Ghostbusters franchise.

"Guests... will find themselves in the sinister world of the supernatural, from Ray’s Occult Books shop to the Ghostbuster’s new high-tech lab and containment facility to the dank New York City sewer system," Universal said in its press release. "Fans will embark on this petrifying journey alongside the Ghostbusters, encountering iconic ghosts who slime and nefarious villains who are out for revenge – all while trying to escape an army of ghastly creatures bent on cracking bones and turning their veins into rivers of ice."

Here is Universal's hype video:

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the fourth of eight houses announced for Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts September 5. The others are A Quiet Place, Dead Exposure: Death Valley, and Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America.

In Orlando, where Halloween Horror Nights starts August 30, Ghostbusters is the eighth house announced of 10, joining A Quiet Place, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, Slaughter Sinema 2, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, Major Sweets Candy Factory, Goblin’s Feast, and Triplets of Terror.

