Blue Man Group plans Orlando return

Blue Man Group is coming back to Orlando. But not to Universal.

The popular performance art trio last performed at Universal Orlando Resort before the pandemic and will return to a new theater now under development at ICON Park on International Drive.

"There is no greater world stage than Orlando for exciting family fun, making it a natural choice as a home base for Blue Man Group," Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn said. "Our fans are eager for the Blue Men to be part of their Orlando vacations, and our creative team is thrilled to create a new type of experience that is even more immersive and personalized to Orlando."

A new purpose-designed 500-seat theater is in development at ICON Park’s Universal Boulevard entrance. It's slated to open by the end of the year.

"ICON Park will roll out the blue carpet to welcome Blue Man Group back into our ‘unbelievably real’ destination," ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said. "With their unique blend of creative energy and entertainment, they are a perfect fit with the world-famous entertainment brands here at ICON Park, and we look forward to the Blue Men becoming ambassadors for our entire destination."

