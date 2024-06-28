Tiana's Bayou Adventure now open officially at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World this morning officially opened Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney has rethemed the former Splash Mountain log flume dark ride to Princess Tiana from "The Princess and The Frog." The ride also features Louis and a cast of original critter characters who celebrate the music of New Orleans.

As for that music, Disney today has released the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soundtrack across all major streaming platforms. Just search for "Music From Tiana's Bayou Adventure."

The ride soft-opened at Walt Disney World earlier this month, but now attention turns to the west coast and Disneyland, where Tiana's Bayou Adventure is headed for its opening later this year. Still no official date yet for that, though.

