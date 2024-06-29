Universal salutes its shortest-serving team member

Universal Studios Hollywood today posted a social media salute to its shortest-serving team member.

It's the first day on the job for Universal Studios Hollywood's newest team member - police diver Officer George. Doesn't that sound like a fun new job? What possibly could go wrong?

If you would like to see how Officer George's first - and only - day on the job ends, well, here ya go:

No theme park does sarcasm and dark humor better than Universal, so I am absolutely eating up (pun very much intended) this content from Universal's social media team.

* * *

For discounts on tickets to the park, including a second-day free offer, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)