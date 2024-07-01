Why Silver Dollar City deserves to be part of your summer vacation

It's July - the heart of the summer vacation season across the United States. So we here at Theme Park Insider are declaring July as the Great American Theme Park Month.

On select days this month, we will highlight a great American theme park that deserves your attention. Consider these as stops on your next summer roadtrip. Or make one or more of these parks a vacation destination by themselves.

First up is a historic theme park in the middle of America. It's Silver Dollar City, in Branson, Missouri.

Silver Dollar City has been around since 1960, built atop Marvel Cave in the Ozarks. The original Herschend family theme park continues to thrill and delight visitors with an impressive collection of rides, shows and attractions that appeal across multiple generations.

This year, the park has built a new version of its classic Fire In The Hole dark ride, utilizing the first-ever indoor roller coaster track from acclaimed builder Rocky Mountain Construction. Here is our review: Silver Dollar City hits the mark with new Fire In The Hole.

For coaster fans, Silver Dollar City also offers a great line-up from multiple manufacturers with RMC's Outlaw Run, Mack Rides' Time Traveler, Bolliger & Mabillard's WildFird, Premier Rides' PowderKeg, and even an Arrow mine train in Thunderation.

And I am this far into my post and I haven't even mentioned the Cinnamon Bread yet. Shame on me.

If you are longing for a classic theme park experience that offers friendly, attentive customer service with outstanding theming and decoration - and without frustrating operations - all for a reasonable price, plan a trip to Branson for Silver Dollar City.

We would love to hear in the comments from Theme Park Insider readers who have visited Silver Dollar City recently. And if you have other great U.S. theme parks that you would like to nominate for a place in the spotlight this month, tell us about them in the comments, too.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)