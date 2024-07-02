Orlando theme park tries a 'no re-entry' policy

SeaWorld Orlando implemented a rare policy for major theme parks - no re-entry.This morning,
That's right. Once you passed through the gates into SeaWorld Orlando today, there would be no coming back if you exited. Our Russell Meyer noticed the "no re-entry" signs while at the park this morning, and then our friend and colleague Matt Roseboom posted a photo of it.
I can't recall encountering a no re-entry policy at a major theme park outside of after-hours or private party special events, such as Grad Nights. Today was the first day of the park's passholder previews for the new Penguin Trek roller coaster, but SeaWorld has staged plenty of passholder events over the years without such a restriction.
With re-entry prohibited that means that you are stuck inside the park for all meals and would need to purchase a replacement for anything you forgot back in your car. And forget about taking a mid-afternoon break back at the hotel in today's 94-degree heat, too.
So far, no one seems to have gotten an explanation from the park for the policy change. Or a confirmation if this a new permanent switch or just a one-time trial.
* * *
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.
Wow - that’s harsh.
Honestly, I don’t usually leave and return to a park on the same day. My trips are usually day trips, and I’m not the type to go back to the hotel for a snooze or a dip in the pool. There are lots of people who do exactly the that. This would be a huge issue for them.
Don’t see this being an issue at multigate resorts. Of course; SeaWorld Orlando has Aquatica.
Curious to see how long this continues.
This is really odd...I'm wondering if it is a capacity issue or for the upcoming holiday weekend?
I can't see this being a permanent policy at all...
This is definitely a ploy to deter people from leaving the park to eat at nearby restaurants. I don't suspect that this policy will stay in place long once the massive (and well-deserved) blowback occurs. This policy (and the sneaky 5% surcharge at the bottom of all the menus) is giving SeaWorld an extremely bad look. If they really want to get people spending money in the parks, they should seriously make an effort to have unique and quality food offerings, upfront pricing, and consistently clean restaurants. SWO, you can do better.
From what I’ve heard, this is a temporary measure in response to threats of a large-scale gathering with expected violence. I think there are better ways to address it, but understand the position with all the fights that have taken place across the country over the past couple of years.
Having said that, they really need to put this sign outside the gates and give guests warning of the policy before entering the park. There is no excuse otherwise.
SeaWorld continues to add grease to their dumpster fire. We’re locals and annual pass holders with year round quick queue and haven’t been in months.
They seem hell bent on aggravating their guests.
The 5% surcharge is super irritating.
On our last visit all of the kiosks at the front of the park were broken, long lines at guest services, sent to pass lounge to get item printed only to be told their machine was broken.
When you arrive to a loading platform it feels like a scene from a Mad Max movie.
Adding more rides over the last 10 years is a good direction, but if you can’t staff maintenance, ops, etc properly it won’t matter.
Rant over? Probably.
Yeah, I think it's exactly what James is referring to. Do I think this adequately addresses that problem? No. Does it drop the illusion that the park's security theater is just that? Yes, a bit.
A summer day in an Orlando theme park absolutely requires a mid day return trip to the hotel…All day in the park just isn’t an option…
IF this actually is about potential fights then shame on Sea World for being too cheap to hire CSC security or paying for Orange County Officers to come patrol (Orange County rents out their officers to theme parks all the time for an hourly rate per officer). Potential threats or violence is in no way a new issue, parks have been dealing with this forever and there is no need to force every single person that goes to the park to buy your overpriced food or starve, and/or not allow them to take a heat break during the day.
While I haven't seen this type of policy put in place at a North American park before (outside of separate ticket events), I've actually encountered it at several parks abroad (especially in Japan, where it's the norm). Granted, those parks usually have only 7-8 hour operating days rather than the 11-12 hour days common during peak season in the US so it's a bit more manageable, but I did have to deal with it at USJ with their 14 hour operating days at the time of my visit (and yes, that means you can't even leave to visit CityWalk at that park).
Personally, I consider it an inconvenience but not a deal breaker, especially at a park like SeaWorld Orlando. My guess is most guests to that park aren't leaving and returning the way they do at the resort properties, and particularly with some of the issues that the parks have faced lately it does serve as a bit of a deterrent to potential troublemakers. As this is the busiest week of the summer and the park will likely hit capacity crowds, I don't fault them for what is likely a temporary policy change (similar to the way Fun Spot put a temporary chaperone policy in place due to expected extreme crowds).
how does this actually address the "troublemaker" problem seaworld is facing, though?
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
What an unfriendly guest policy. So, in the heat and blazing sun, I cannot return to my car to reapply sun screen, I need to carry it around with me all day. Wonderful. Policies like these and purchase surcharges (I am also looking at you Six Flags with your $1.30 per purchase surcharge) erode guests desire to return in the future. I am sure Sea World will have some weather related excuse for attendance continuing to slide, but it is the death by a million cuts of these little irritating policies that eventually people say no more; I just won't go.