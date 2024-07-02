Orlando theme park tries a 'no re-entry' policy

This morning, SeaWorld Orlando implemented a rare policy for major theme parks - no re-entry.

That's right. Once you passed through the gates into SeaWorld Orlando today, there would be no coming back if you exited. Our Russell Meyer noticed the "no re-entry" signs while at the park this morning, and then our friend and colleague Matt Roseboom posted a photo of it.

I can't recall encountering a no re-entry policy at a major theme park outside of after-hours or private party special events, such as Grad Nights. Today was the first day of the park's passholder previews for the new Penguin Trek roller coaster, but SeaWorld has staged plenty of passholder events over the years without such a restriction.

With re-entry prohibited that means that you are stuck inside the park for all meals and would need to purchase a replacement for anything you forgot back in your car. And forget about taking a mid-afternoon break back at the hotel in today's 94-degree heat, too.

So far, no one seems to have gotten an explanation from the park for the policy change. Or a confirmation if this a new permanent switch or just a one-time trial.



* * *

Replies (11)