What's next after Independence Day? Halloween

Sure, it's Fourth of July week in the United States, but we're also just over a month away from the start of the 2024 Halloween season at the nation's theme parks.

Halloween fans can celebrate the haunt season's imminent return at the annual Midsummer Scream convention, which runs July 26-28 at the Long Beach Convention Center in California. [Here is the link for tickets.] The event includes preview panels for several theme park Halloween events in California, but there's much more than just that at what has become the nation's largest annual Halloween and horror-themed convention.

After Midsummer Scream, here is a calendar of major theme parks' hard-ticket Halloween events this year.

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: August 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30; September 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26-27, 29; October 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10-11, 14-15, 17-18, 20-21, 24-25, 27, 29, 31

Disney California Adventure

Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party: August 25, 27, 29; September 3, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29; October 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

Universal Studios Florida

Halloween Horror Nights: August 30-31; September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29; October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31; November 1–3

Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights: September 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29; October 3-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31; November 1–3

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Howl-O-Scream: September 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-29; October 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-31; November 1-2

SeaWorld Orlando

Howl-O-Scream: September 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-29; October 4-6, 11-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31; November 1-2

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Fright Fest Extreme: September 7-8, 13-15, 20-22, 26-29; October 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31; November 1-3

Six Flags Great Adventure

Fright Fest Extreme: September 13-15, 20-22, 27-29; October 4-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-31; November 1-3

Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Scary Farm: Select nights from September 19 - November 2

SeaWorld San Diego

Howl-O-Scream: September 27-29; October 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31; November 1-2

Which Halloween events are you looking forward to most this year?

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (0)