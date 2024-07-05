Fresh updates from Disney's Dream and Treasure cruise ships

Disney is about to kick off the largest expansion of its cruise line fleet. Three new ships are joining Disney Cruise Line over the next year and a half, starting with Disney Treasure this December.

Walt Disney Imagineering today shared a new look at construction progress on the Treasure, which will be the second in the cruise line's Wish class of ships.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

You can see the tube for the AquaMouse water coaster above the ship's upper deck here. When the Treasure sets sail this December, it will include a third Mickey Mouse short, "Curse of the Golden Egg," to the rotation in the AquaMouse's lift hill tunnel on board both the Treasure and Disney Wish.



Curse of the Golden Egg. Concept image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The Treasure will be joined by Disney's third Wish class ship, Disney Destiny, in 2025. Next year also will see the launch of Disney's biggest cruise ship, Disney Adventure, which will sail exclusively from Singapore.

But Imagineers and the cruise line are not just creating new ships. They are making changes to Disney's existing fleet, as well. Disney announced this week several changes coming to Disney Dream, which first sailed in 2011.

Disney will be adding a Spider-Man-themed Marvel WEB Workshop to the Oceaneer Club while moving the Edge to Deck 5, adding access to an outdoor deck with a ball pit and games. The new Edge also will include a club lounge and dance floor.

With Edge vacating the Dream's forward funnel, that clears space for Disney to add a new Fantasia-themed Dream Tower Suite to that space. "Full of gilded features that reflect the Disney Dream’s art deco motif, this spectacular suite will immerse guests in Sorcerer Mickey’s magic, including celestial-inspired surroundings, carpet design inspired by flowing water, and a chandelier reminiscent of his famous control of the waves," Disney said in its press release.



Concept image courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney also will be expanding Dream's Concierge Lounge, theming it to "Hercules," while refreshing the spa and also adding a Donald’s Cantina-style quick service window to Deck 11, serving tacos, burritos and bowls.

Disney Dream will undergo its modifications this September, before returning to service with a 13-day repositioning cruise from Southampton in the United Kingdom to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting October 20.

