First look: Universal Orlando's Mega Movie Parade

Universal Orlando yesterday previewed its new Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida.

The new parade originally was scheduled for its official debut yesterday, but Universal declared it a "technical rehearsal" instead, so it's now performing on a soft-open basis.

The 20-minute show currently offers nine units featuring popular Universal movie franchises:

Back to the Future

Sing

Despicable Me (Minions Through History

Kung Fu Panda

Trolls

Ghostbusters

E.T.

Jaws (Amity Fourth of July Celebration)

Jurassic World

Some of these are firsts for Universal theme park parades. (I can't remember seeing E.T. in a parade before, can anyone else?) I wasn't able to get back out to Florida for the debut, but by all accounts Universal Mega Movie Parade saves its best for last, with an impressive T-Rex animatronic stop the parade-concluding Jurassic World float.

Here is a full show video from some our friends in Orlando.

Universal is holding a press event for the parade on July 9, so pending any further announcements from the park, I am going to assume that's the new official start date for the parade. However, it is being offered daily - weather permitting, of course - on a soft-open basis until then.

If you're thinking about a Universal Orlando visit, our partner is offering a two-days-free promo ticket that is good for visits through April of next year. You can get the details and buy (which helps support Theme Park Insider), though their Universal Orlando tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)