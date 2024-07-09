Disneyland unions set strike vote

Unions representing 14,000 cast members at the Disneyland Resort have set a strike authorization vote for next week, as negotiations continue for a new contract.

The Master Services Council, which represents 14,000 Disneyland cast members in four unions, will announce the results of the strike vote on July 20, after informing cast members. The contract the unions had for Disneyland cast members expired June 16, while the contract for Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast members expires September 30.

Negotiations began in April. While negotiations are ongoing, the unions are pursuing unfair labor practice allegations with the National Labor Relations Board against Disney, notably over accusations that cast members have been disciplined for wearing union buttons while on stage.

Disneyland Resort cast members are represented by a variety of unions, with character and parade performers recently voting to organize under the Actors' Equity Association. The Master Services Council - which includes Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 83, the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW), the Teamsters Local 495, and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324 - is the largest coalition of union-represented cast members at Disneyland, representing attractions operators, merchandise employees, custodians, and other cast members.

"Our goal for negotiations has always been to reach an agreement with Disney — one that provides cast members with wages they need to live in Southern California, the respect they deserve for the years they’ve dedicated to the company and an attendance policy that works for everyone while keeping park guests safe," the union coalition said in a statement released to local reporters. "With this strike authorization vote, we will ensure Disney hears Disneyland’s cast members’ voices."

A Disneyland spokesperson responded, "We respect and value our cast members and recognize the important role they play in creating happiness for our guests. We remain committed to continuing discussions and to reaching an agreement with the Master Services Council that focuses on what matters most to our current cast members, helps us attract new cast and positions Disneyland Resort for growth and the creation of more jobs."

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)