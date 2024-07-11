Efteling picks the spookiest date to open its new haunted ride

Efteling has picked the spookiest possible date to open its new haunted house attraction.

The Danse Macabre attraction will open at Efteling on October 31 - Halloween - the award-winning Dutch theme park announced today. Danse Macabre will be a first of its kind Intamin Dynamic Motion Stage ride. Using the name of Camille Saint-Saëns' 1874 orchestral work, Danse Macabre replaces the old Spookslot haunted house.

The €35 million (US$38 million) investment includes the surrouding Huyverwoud themed area, which includes the In den Swarte Kat and 't Koetshuys food locations. The backstory is that this is the home to the Charlatan family and their special barrel organ, Esmeralda.

Visitors will hear that organ playing "Danse Macabre" as the ride the nested turntables of the new ride system inside the mysterious abbey building in the heart of the haunted forest.

"The bizarre thing - and at the same time the beautiful thing - is that, as a designer, you are at the very beginning of inventing and sketching what we are showing here now," Designer Jeroen Verheij said. "That means that I am actually in my own drawing now. I hope our guests will be overwhelmed by what they see when they soon enter this chapel. It is a hugely impressive space. This will be an unforgettable attraction."

For tickets to the park, starting at US$42, please visit our partner's Efteling tickets page.

For for more information about park, including our reader rankings of this two-time winner of the Theme Park Insider Award for world's best theme park, please visit our Visitors Guide to Efteling.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)