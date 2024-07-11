A sneak peek at Disney Parks' future is coming next month

Disney has announced the program line-up for its D23 event in Anaheim next month.

Formerly known as D23 Expo and now called D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day gathering will feature presentations and show floor exhibits from across The Walt Disney Company, including a strong presence from Disney Experiences and the theme parks.

The big event for Disney Parks fans will be Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday evening, August 10. The Disney Experiences presentation moves this year from the D23 event's traditional home at the Anaheim Convention Center to the Honda Center - Anaheim's NHL arena. Josh D’Amaro welcome special guests to the stage and he presents news and updates about Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line projects around the world.

"We are thrilled for fans of all ages to join us in Anaheim next month for what will truly be the ultimate Disney fan experience," Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, said. "This year, D23 has been reimagined to showcase even more of what they love from across the worlds of Disney. Guests will enjoy the incredible programming and show floor offerings we have in store at the Anaheim Convention Center, where our exceptional storytelling and experiences will come to life through spectacular entertainment with many of the creative masterminds behind the magic."

At the convention center, Walt Disney Imagineering once again will be on the show floor, this time with Imagineering: Behind the Dreams. This pavilion will present visitors with design models, interactive demos, live prototypes, and exclusive presentations on upcoming projects in Disney's theme parks and cruise ships.

Panels and presentations of interest to Disney Parks fans will include Bringing the Worlds of Disney Animation to Life in Disney Parks, which will feature Imagineers and Disney animators talking about recent projects including World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland, Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, and Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. That panel will happen at 3:45pm Friday on the Premiere Stage.

In Dream Chasing: Four Decades with Walt Disney Imagineering, Leslie Iwerks and Wendy Lefkon will join former Imagineering President Bob Weis to talk about his new book and career, which started with the development of Tokyo Disneyland. Look for that 11:45am Sunday on the Walt Disney Archives Stage.

Other Disney Parks-related panels and presentations include:

Magic After Dark—The Story of Disney’s Nighttime Spectaculars

The Costuming Artistry Behind Disney Experiences

60 Years of Disney Ambassadors – The Stories You've Never Heard

Disneyland Foods – Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow

Charles Phoenix’s Big Retro Disneyland Slide Show

You can see the complete schedule of all D23 events on the D23 website. For D23 ticket-holders, Disney's Reservation Random Selection Process for event stages and most show floor experiences will open Monday, July 15 at 12pm Pacific Time on ultimatefanevent.reservations.d23.com. For ticket-holders who are not assigned reservations, standby queues will be available for most panels and experiences.

