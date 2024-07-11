Insidious is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Insidious: The Further is joining the line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Florida in Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Themed to Blumhouse's Insidious franchise, the house will invite guests to step through the iconic red door into The Further – "the ethereal place where ghosts and demons lurk."

"Fans will come face-to-face with The Red-Faced Demon, who will attempt to lure them into his lair; the grim KeyFace, hoping to lock his victims in this dark dimension; the ghastly and dangerous Bride in Black; and the vengeful spirit of the Man Who Can’t Breathe," Universal said of the house in its press release. Here is the hype video:

Halloween Horror Nights starts August 30 in Orlando and September 5 in Hollywood, running select nights through November 3 on both coasts.

Insidious: The Further joins Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and A Quiet Place as houses announced for Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood. Other houses in Orlando will include:

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Slaughter Sinema 2

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Goblin’s Feast

Triplets of Terror

And in Hollywood, Universal has announced:

Dead Exposure: Death Valley

Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America

That leaves one more house announcement to go for Orlando and three more for Hollywood.

