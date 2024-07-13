Can these theme park mascots become movie stars?

Another theme park character is looking for a second career as a movie star.

Theme parks have been bringing movie franchises to life ever since Disneyland opened in 1955. Disney finally made the crossover hit big in the other direction with Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003. Since then, several movies and TV projects have adapted theme park characters and attractions, with varying success.

This time, it's not a Disney theme park character making the switch. Europa-Park announced that its Ed Euromaus and Edda Euromausi characters will star in a new animated feature, to be distributed by Warner Bros. next summer.



Image courtesy Mack Media

"Grand Prix of Europe" will feature Edda as a fairground worker who dreams of becoming a Grand Prix racer, just like her idol, the champion Ed. Michael Mack and his Mack Magic production company are producing the film, with Warner Bros. Pictures Germany set to distribute to theaters in German-speaking countries. Mack is also the CEO and one of the co-owners of Europa-Park, which was founded by his father Roland on July 12, 1975.

The film should be hitting theaters in Germany in time for the park's 50th anniversary next summer. For more about the film - and to watch the trailer - visit the film's website.

* * *

