Who's number 3 in the theme park business?

From football to basketball to music to movies, fans love to argue over who is "number one." Even when placements get settled on the field or at the box office, fans will debate whether one team or athlete or artist or creative work really should be recognized as the best.

In theme parks, we run a survey to determine award winners in several categories. (And you should go vote in it - right here!) But we've never awarded an honor for best theme park company.

And we are not starting today. But there is a fascinating debate to be had over which company is better than others. It's just not over who is number one.

It's over who is number three.

Let's face it. Disney has the top spot here, with Universal a strong second place. Yes, Universal offers some attractions that can beat Disney's on quality. Heck, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure was our readers' pick last year for the world's best theme park. And Super Nintendo World won for Best New Attraction. But Disney delivers its high quality across twice as many parks as Universal in the United States, as well as twice as many sites outside the U.S. That scale helps Disney to lead the industry on attendance, revenue, and public attention - all of which, combined, make Disney the undisputed overall theme park industry leader.

So let's place Disney at number one, with Universal following. Who comes next?

That gets interesting. Limiting this debate to North America, we have two strong contenders for third place - and both of them have new identities this year. The former SeaWorld parks have rebranded as "United Parks." Was that name change a show of respect for Busch Gardens, Sesame Place, and other brands in the company, or a vote of want of confidence in the SeaWorld brand? (That's a separate debate for the comments.) Meanwhile, the former Six Flags and Cedar Fair have merged to become the new Six Flags, under mostly the old Cedar Fair management.

I am sure that some fans might want to slot another company into the third spot - perhaps Merlin, for its Legoland theme parks, or maybe Palace Entertainment for its regional amusement and water parks. But when we look below the Disney and Universal theme parks on the list of most attended parks in North America, it's a bunch of United Parks and Six Flags locations. So we are limiting this debate to those two.



Tell us your pick, and why, in the comments.

* * *

