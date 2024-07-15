Who's ready for a ren faire scare zone?

It's scare zone announcement week this week for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal kicked off its week of reveals with the announcement of Torture Faire.

"Come one, come all, to the renaissance faire with the devious theme of medieval torture. Brave the gloriously gory homemade torture devices ‘til you’re put out of your misery," Universal said of the scare zone in its social media posts.

A ren faire scare zone seems so obvious to me now that I wonder why this hasn't been a regular feature at every haunt I've ever attended. Torture Faire is one of five planned scare zones for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 30 in Orlando and runs select nights through November 3.

Houses announced so far include Insidious: The Further as well as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and A Quiet Place for Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood. Other houses in Orlando will include:

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Slaughter Sinema 2

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Goblin’s Feast

Triplets of Terror

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (1)