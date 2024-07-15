Disneyland Paris celebrates with record-setting drone display

Disneyland Paris celebrated Bastille Day with a record-breaking nighttime spectacular last night.

The park concluded its special Bastille Day fireworks show with a Guinness World Records-setting display of the "largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones," with 1,571 drones forming a tri-color Mickey Mouse head for the show's finale.

Here are some video highlights from last night's show, with the giant Mickey drone display at the end.

