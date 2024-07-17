The road to Disneyland's 70th anniversary starts today

Happy birthday today to Disneyland. Walt Disney's original theme park opened July 17, 1955. That means that the Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary is just one year away.

To celebrate this year's birthday, however, Disneyland today announced that it will offer a $69 one-day, one-park ticket to Anaheim residents. Those tickets will be valid for a visit between August 5 and September 26 this year, which covers the remainder of Pixar Fest through the start of Halloween Time at the resort.

For everyone else, the park continues to offer its discounted three-day ticket, which starts as low at $79 per day. You can find links to buy those on our partner's Disneyland Resort theme park tickets page.

Looking ahead to the 70th, today is the unofficial kick-off for speculation about that celebration, which likely will be revealed officially at the D23 event in Anaheim next month. Will we see a new dragon in Fantasmic? A new nighttime spectacular? Some sort of new ticket deal?

It's too short a development period for Disneyland to offer any new major attractions by this date next year, save for new shows. But with the biggest theaters in each park basically empty now, there are spaces available for Disneyland to stage big new musical productions for the 70th.

What would you like to see Disneyland do to celebrate its 70th birthday next year?

