Walt Disney World's legendary Bill Sullivan passes, at 88

We have lost another Disney Legend. This time, it is one for whom I used to work.

William Sullivan passed away yesterday at his home in Windermere, Florida. He was 88. "Sully," as he was known to everyone who worked there, served as Walt Disney World's vice president of Magic Kingdom Park starting in 1987 - the same year that I joined Disney as a Tomorrowland merchandise cast member.



Bill "Sully" Sullivan. Phot courtesy Disney

Sully's career with Disney started as many young men's did, at the Jungle Cruise, where he was hired as a ticket-taker soon after Disneyland opened in 1955. (Yes, many Disney attractions originally required a separate ticket to enter. The ticket taker worked at the front of the queue, where you now sometime see the greeter, taking each guest's A through E ticket for that ride, whatever it required.)

Sully moved up in park operations, eventually being assigned to help with the 1960 Winter Olympics at what is now known as Olympic Valley and Palisades Tahoe in Northern California. Later, Sully worked as assistant manager for Disney's attractions at the 1964 New York World’s Fair before moving with several well-experienced Disneyland cast members to Florida for the completion and opening of Walt Disney World.

When the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, Sully oversaw operations for Main Street, Adventureland, and Liberty Square. He also worked on teams opening EPCOT and Disneyland Paris before his retirement in 1993.

"Few people have contributed as much to Disney theme parks as Bill Sullivan," Disney Experiences Chairman said Josh D’Amaro said. "His personal connection with Walt Disney and his incredible career spanning multiple decades and several destinations helped pass along Disney heritage to generations of cast members and guests around the world."

My enduring memory of Sully was how his presence immediately inspired everyone in sight to step up their game. This was a man that everyone wanted to do right by and do right for - not just because it was their job and they didn't want to be disciplined by the boss. Attractions cast members in the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom cast genuinely seemed to like the guy, because he was - ultimately - one of us. A skipper, from the beginning to the end.

