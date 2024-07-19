Universal fuels your nightmares with Halloween news

Nightmare Fuel will return to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. Universal announced today that Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus will play on the Fear Factor Stage during this year's after-hours Halloween event, which starts August 30.

"Step right up to a dark circus, a new nightmare that carries with it a sinister curse," Universal said of the show in its social media posts today. "Get trapped in a thrilling spectacle of pyro and aerialists to the beat of pulse pounding rock rhythms."

This year's Nocturnal Circus follows Revenge Dream last year and Wildfire in 2022, after the original Halloween Nightmare Fuel show in 2021.

Universal Orlando this week also announced another scare zone - Swamp of the Undead.

"In backwaters Louisiana, you unwittingly wander onto private property, where you’re swamped by zombies borne from the bodies of other trespassers who were killed and dumped in a nearby bog," Universal said.

Swamp of the Undead joins the previously announced Torture Faire scare zone, with three more scare zones to be announced officially. We also are awaiting the final haunted house announcement for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 30 and runs select nights through November 3 at Universal Studios Florida.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)