Will Universal Orlando's new ticket discount boost attendance?

Universal Orlando is now offering a new discount for Florida residents, as it looks to boost attendance for the rest of 2024.

The resort announced today that it is offering a two-park Florida Unlimited Days Ticket for $199 plus tax. That ticket will get a Florida resident unlimited admission to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through December 18. No blockout dates apply to the ticket.

The price puts its $100 less than Universal Orlando's Seasonal Pass, which provides 12 months of admission, with blockout dates, for $299 plus tax to Florida residents. A Power Pass, with blockout dates that fall outside the new resident discount pass period and a 50% discount on parking, costs $349 plus tax. The new ticket is available on Universal's website.

For other guests, Universal Orlando continues to offer a Two Days Free promo ticket, which extends a three-day theme park ticket to five days. Those tickets start at $267 for adults, with upgrades to add Park to Park hopping and the Volcano Bay water park also available. You can find that deal, plus links to Universal Express and Universal Orlando Resort Hotel packages, on our partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

Universal Orlando just introduced a new parade, new nighttime spectacular and a newly themed DreamWorks Land. However, some fans likely are holding out on a visit until the opening of the resort's new Universal Epic Universe theme park next year. So Universal is offering deals to entice them to visit this year, too.

