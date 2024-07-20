Disney's Country Bears will bring a culinary jamboree to Disneyland

Fresh off their glow-up at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Disney's Country Bears are getting some love at Disneyland, too.

The Country Bears' show closed at Disneyland back in 2001, to make way for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. But part of Disneyland's old Bear Country land endured with the Hungry Bear Restaurant next door.

That restaurant has been closed while Disneyland prepares for the opening of the nearby Tiana's Bayou Adventure later this year. However, it seems that Disneyland also has been doing some work on the Hungry Bear, as well.

Disneyland announced this morning that when the restaurant returns, it will reopen as Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

"Inspired by the Country Bears and their travels throughout the greatest music halls in the United States, Disneyland Resort will introduce a menu inspired by the Country Bears’ favorite regional barbecue dishes, which guests can enjoy alongside a soundtrack of their greatest hits," the resort said in its press release.

Disneyland has been without a full-time barbecue restaurant since Star Wars Galaxy's Edge consumed the old Big Thunder Barbecue site. With the (relatively) new Tiana's Palace representing New Orleans cuisine to the south of the Bayou Adventure ride, I would love to see another great American cuisine - barbecue - get a spot along the Rivers of America at the Hungry Bear.

This won't be the first time that Disney has offered a quick service menu of regional barbecue dishes. That's the theme at EPCOT's Regal Eagle Smokehouse, too. I wasn't a fan of the barbecue at the Muppets-themed Regal Eagle, so I hope that Disneyland does better with Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. (To be fair, I find the quick service food at Disneyland more often than not to taste better than the quick service in Florida.)

There's no menu for Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree yet, or an opening date. Disney did confirm that while the Country Bears' music will be playing at the restaurant, it will not be a character meal.

