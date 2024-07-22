Six Flags drops surcharge fees on in-park purchases

The new Six Flags has made its first big, chain-wide operational change since the former Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks merged earlier this month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation confirmed today that it has eliminated a guest surcharge fee on in-park food, beverage, and retail purchases at the legacy Six Flags theme parks. The former Cedar Fair parks had not been charging extra fees on in-park purchases.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in California earlier had dropped their fees in anticipation to a California law that prohibited so-called "junk fees" starting July 1. California amended that law in late June to continue to allow restaurants to add surcharges, so long as they are disclosed on menus before customers order.

Other states also are taking legal action against surcharges, as more consumers are getting angry and calling lawmakers to do something about prices that are listed as reasonable, but become outrageous once all their associated fees get added.

"We always welcome feedback from our guests on how we can improve their park experience, and the surcharge fee at the legacy Six Flags parks was a frequent target for criticism," Six Flags COO Tim Fisher said. "This decision shows we are listening to our guests and that we value their input. It also reinforces our focus on enhancing guest satisfaction, improving the value proposition and ensuring that families can enjoy a memorable day filled with fun and entertainment."

