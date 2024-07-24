Disneyland and its unions reach tentative contract deal

It looks like there will not be a strike at Disneyland, continuing a decades-long streak of relative labor peace at the theme park resort.

Master Services Council, which includes four unions representing about 14,000 Disneyland Resort cast members, announced this morning that its bargaining committee has reached a tentative deal with Disneyland for a new contract.

"We are proud to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Disney that we will recommend to our fellow cast members," the Disneyland Workers Rising bargaining team said. "Cast members have fought hard for the past four months and this tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strength we all showed throughout this process and the unwavering support from guests and community members."

"We achieved our goals – a three-year contract that contains significant wage increases for all cast members, seniority increases and additional premiums as well as the retention of premiums. We also addressed issues that will make the attendance policy work better for cast members."

A Disneyland spokesperson added, "We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation."

Union members voted last week almost unanimously to authorize a strike against the resort. The deal comes after the first two days of negotiations following that vote. Disneyland cast members have not walked off in a strike since 1984.

Disneyland cast members now must approve the proposed deal before it becomes official. The unions have scheduled a vote on Monday from 6:30am to 8pm on site at resort.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)